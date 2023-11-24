Can my wife be added to my Amazon Prime account?

In a recent update, Amazon has introduced a new feature that allows users to add family members to their Amazon Prime accounts. This means that you can now share the benefits of your Prime membership with your spouse, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and much more. This exciting development has left many couples wondering how they can take advantage of this feature and enjoy the perks of Prime together.

How can I add my wife to my Amazon Prime account?

Adding your wife to your Amazon Prime account is a simple process. First, log in to your Amazon account and navigate to the “Account & Lists” section. From there, select “Your Prime Membership” and scroll down to the “Share your Prime benefits” option. Click on “Invite an adult” and enter your wife’s email address. She will then receive an invitation to join your Prime account. Once she accepts the invitation, she will have access to all the benefits of Prime.

What are the benefits of adding my wife to my Amazon Prime account?

By adding your wife to your Amazon Prime account, you can share the following benefits:

1. Free two-day shipping: Both you and your wife can enjoy fast and free shipping on eligible items.

2. Prime Video: You can now watch your favorite movies and TV shows together, with access to a vast library of streaming content.

3. Prime Reading: Share access to a wide selection of e-books, magazines, and more.

4. Prime Music: Enjoy unlimited ad-free streaming of millions of songs and playlists.

5. Prime Photos: Store and share an unlimited number of photos with your spouse.

Conclusion

With the new feature allowing family members to be added to Amazon Prime accounts, couples can now enjoy the benefits of Prime together. By following a simple process, you can easily add your wife to your account and share the perks of free shipping, streaming services, and more. So, why wait? Invite your spouse to join your Amazon Prime account and start enjoying the benefits today!

FAQ

Q: Can I add other family members to my Amazon Prime account?

A: Yes, you can add up to four family members to your Amazon Prime account, including your spouse, children, or even roommates.

Q: Can my wife make purchases using my Amazon Prime account?

A: Yes, once your wife is added to your Amazon Prime account, she can make purchases using the shared benefits, including free shipping.

Q: Can I remove my wife from my Amazon Prime account?

A: Yes, you have the option to remove family members from your Amazon Prime account at any time. Simply go to the “Manage Your Household” section in your account settings and select the member you wish to remove.