Can my wife and I share an Amazon Prime account?

In today’s digital age, sharing online accounts has become a common practice among families. One popular service that many households subscribe to is Amazon Prime, which offers a wide range of benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals. However, the question often arises: can my wife and I share an Amazon Prime account? Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

Can we share an Amazon Prime account?

The short answer is yes, you can share an Amazon Prime account with your spouse. Amazon allows Prime members to share their benefits with one other adult living in the same household. This means that both you and your wife can enjoy the perks of Prime membership without the need for separate accounts.

How can we share an Amazon Prime account?

To share your Amazon Prime benefits, you need to set up an Amazon Household. This feature allows you to link your accounts and share select Prime benefits, including free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Reading, and more. By creating an Amazon Household, you can also manage shared payment methods and parental controls if you have children.

What are the limitations of sharing an Amazon Prime account?

While sharing an Amazon Prime account offers many advantages, there are a few limitations to keep in mind. Firstly, you can only share your account with one other adult living in the same household. Additionally, certain benefits, such as Prime Music and Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, cannot be shared and are only accessible the primary account holder.

In conclusion, sharing an Amazon Prime account with your wife is not only possible but also convenient. By setting up an Amazon Household, you can both enjoy the benefits of Prime membership without the need for separate accounts. So go ahead and start sharing the perks of fast shipping, streaming services, and exclusive deals with your spouse today!

FAQ:

1. Can I share my Amazon Prime account with someone who doesn’t live in my household?

No, Amazon Prime benefits can only be shared with one other adult living in the same household.

2. Can I share my Amazon Prime account with my children?

Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with up to four teens and four children through Amazon Household.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime Music and Kindle Owners’ Lending Library benefits?

No, these benefits are only accessible the primary account holder and cannot be shared with others in your Amazon Household.