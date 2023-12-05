TikTok’s Future in Montana Challenged Enforceability Issues

Summary: While Montana has passed a law to penalize Apple and Google for allowing the availability of TikTok in the state after January 1, 2024, experts have raised concerns about the enforceability of the law. Without concrete proof of TikTok sharing user data with the Chinese government, legal experts argue that the law could be declared unconstitutional. Additionally, the geographical challenge of preventing Montanans from accessing TikTok through VPNs and the difficulty of removing TikTok from Montana without accidentally affecting users in other states present significant obstacles.

Amid growing concerns about data privacy and national security, Montana lawmakers recently passed a law aiming to penalize Apple and Google for making TikTok available for download in the state after January 1, 2024. However, experts have questioned the enforceability of this law, raising significant challenges for its implementation.

One of the primary obstacles lies in the lack of concrete evidence that TikTok shares user data with the Chinese government. Tech experts, social justice groups, and law scholars argue that without substantiated proof, Montana’s law could be deemed unconstitutional. A study conducted the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Internet Governance Project even revealed that TikTok’s data harvesting methods closely resemble those used Facebook.

Enforcement of the law also faces practical difficulties. Preventing Montanans from accessing TikTok through virtual private networks (VPNs) is one such challenge. Analyst Roger Entner explains that due to the nature of VPNs, the state would be unable to ensure Montanans’ compliance with the ban.

Moreover, removing TikTok from Montana poses technical complexities. David Choffnes, the executive director of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute at Northeastern University, highlights the difficulty of achieving this without accidentally blocking TikTok users in other states who share the same cell provider-issued IP address.

Experts emphasize that the responsibility of removing TikTok from app marketplaces should rest on TikTok itself, rather than Apple or Google. Ethically and legally, it is argued, TikTok should take the initiative to comply with the law. However, considering the technological feat it would be to remove TikTok solely from Montana, the feasibility of such an action remains questionable.

As discussions surrounding TikTok’s presence in Montana continue, the complexities of enforcing the law and ensuring data privacy highlight the need for comprehensive solutions that address national security concerns while respecting users’ rights.