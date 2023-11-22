Can MonsterVerse Godzilla lift Godzilla Earth?

In the world of giant monsters, there are few creatures as iconic as Godzilla. With numerous iterations and reboots over the years, fans have been treated to different versions of the colossal creature. Two notable versions are MonsterVerse Godzilla and Godzilla Earth, each with their own unique characteristics and abilities. One question that often arises among fans is whether MonsterVerse Godzilla would be able to lift Godzilla Earth, given the vast difference in size and power between the two.

MonsterVerse Godzilla, as seen in films like “Godzilla” (2014) and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019), stands at a towering height of around 355 feet (108 meters). This version of Godzilla possesses immense strength, capable of toppling skyscrapers and battling other colossal creatures. On the other hand, Godzilla Earth, introduced in the anime film trilogy “Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters” (2017-2018), is a staggering 984 feet (300 meters) tall, making it the largest incarnation of Godzilla to date.

Given the vast size difference, it seems highly unlikely that MonsterVerse Godzilla would be able to physically lift Godzilla Earth. The sheer weight and mass of Godzilla Earth would be far too great for MonsterVerse Godzilla to handle. Additionally, Godzilla Earth possesses immense durability and regenerative abilities, making it an even more formidable opponent.

FAQ:

Q: What is MonsterVerse Godzilla?

A: MonsterVerse Godzilla refers to the version of Godzilla featured in the shared cinematic universe created Legendary Entertainment. This includes films like “Godzilla” (2014), “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), and “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021).

Q: Who is Godzilla Earth?

A: Godzilla Earth is a version of Godzilla introduced in the anime film trilogy “Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters” (2017-2018). It is the largest incarnation of Godzilla, standing at a height of 984 feet (300 meters).

Q: Can MonsterVerse Godzilla defeat Godzilla Earth in a fight?

A: Given the vast size and power difference, it is highly unlikely that MonsterVerse Godzilla would be able to defeat Godzilla Earth in a direct confrontation. Godzilla Earth’s immense size, durability, and regenerative abilities make it a formidable opponent.

While the idea of MonsterVerse Godzilla lifting Godzilla Earth may seem intriguing, the vast difference in size and power between the two makes it an unlikely scenario. However, fans can still enjoy the epic battles and unique characteristics of each version of Godzilla in their respective films.