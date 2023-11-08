Can men wear earrings at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has long been known for its strict dress and grooming standards. However, in recent years, there has been a growing debate surrounding the question of whether men can wear earrings on campus.

According to the BYU Honor Code, which all students are required to abide, “Men are expected to be clean-shaven; beards are not acceptable. Earrings and other body piercings are not acceptable for men.” This policy has been in place for decades and is rooted in the university’s conservative values and religious beliefs.

However, as societal norms and fashion trends evolve, some students and faculty members have called for a reevaluation of this policy. They argue that allowing men to wear earrings would promote inclusivity and respect for individual expression.

In response to these calls, BYU has formed a committee to review the dress and grooming standards. The committee is composed of students, faculty, and administrators who are tasked with gathering feedback from the campus community and making recommendations for potential changes.

FAQ:

Q: Why does BYU have strict dress and grooming standards?

A: BYU is a religious institution that seeks to create an environment conducive to spiritual growth and learning. The dress and grooming standards are intended to reflect the values and teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the earring policy?

A: Yes, there are exceptions for medical or religious reasons. Students who have a legitimate need to wear earrings due to medical or religious reasons can request an accommodation through the university’s Accessibility Center.

Q: When will the committee’s recommendations be announced?

A: The committee is still in the process of gathering feedback and conducting research. There is no set timeline for when the recommendations will be announced, but the university has stated that they will be made public once they are finalized.

As the debate over whether men can wear earrings at BYU continues, it remains to be seen whether the university will make any changes to its long-standing policy. In the meantime, students and faculty members are encouraged to engage in respectful dialogue and provide input to the committee as they work towards a decision that reflects the values and needs of the BYU community.