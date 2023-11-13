Can LinkedIn Premium See Searches?

LinkedIn Premium is a paid subscription service offered the professional networking platform LinkedIn. It provides users with additional features and benefits to enhance their networking and job search experience. One question that often arises among LinkedIn Premium users is whether their search activities are visible to others on the platform. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide some clarity on the matter.

Can LinkedIn Premium users see who has viewed their profile?

Yes, LinkedIn Premium users have the ability to see who has viewed their profile. This feature allows them to gain insights into who is interested in their professional background and can be a valuable tool for networking and job hunting.

Can LinkedIn Premium users see searches performed others?

No, LinkedIn Premium users cannot see the specific searches performed other users. While LinkedIn does provide some search analytics to its Premium users, such as the number of people who have found their profile through search, it does not disclose the specific search queries made other individuals.

Does LinkedIn track search activities?

Yes, LinkedIn does track search activities on its platform. This data is used to improve the search functionality and provide relevant suggestions to users. However, this information is not publicly visible to other users, including LinkedIn Premium subscribers.

FAQ:

1. Can non-Premium LinkedIn users see who has viewed their profile?

Yes, non-Premium LinkedIn users can also see who has viewed their profile. However, the level of detail provided may vary compared to the information available to Premium users.

2. Can LinkedIn Premium users hide their own profile views?

Yes, LinkedIn Premium users have the option to browse profiles anonymously, preventing others from seeing that they have viewed their profiles.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn Premium users can see who has viewed their profile, they do not have access to the specific search queries made other users. LinkedIn tracks search activities for its own analytics purposes but does not publicly disclose this information.