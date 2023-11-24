Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series: A Dark and Mature Take on the Beloved Anime

Netflix is set to release the highly anticipated Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series next month. While fans eagerly await its arrival, many wonder how it will capture the tone and intensity of the beloved manga and anime. Here’s everything you need to know about the age ratings in the US and UK.

In the United States, Yu Yu Hakusho has received a TV-MA rating, which is the equivalent of the Motion Picture Association’s R rating for movies. This means that the series is generally not suitable for individuals under the age of 17. The rating mentions strong violence, use of tobacco, coarse language, and potentially scary sequences involving demons and the supernatural.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, Yu Yu Hakusho has been given a rating of 15 the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). This rating restricts the content to viewers aged 15 and above. Similar to the US rating, it includes mentions of suicide, violence, and injury detail, along with coarse language and the use of tobacco.

It’s interesting to note that the age ratings of the original Yu Yu Hakusho anime, which aired from 1992 to 1995, varied across different territories. In the UK, the DVD releases were rated around 12, while syndication airings received a 15 rating. In the US, the show had multiple ratings, ranging from TV-PG to TV-Y7, depending on the network and time slot. Adult Swim later aired the series with a TV-14 rating.

Regardless of which version of the anime you’ve seen, it’s clear that Netflix’s live-action adaptation is aiming for a much darker and serious tone. Fans can expect a mature and intense experience that delves deeper into the rich world of Yu Yu Hakusho.

