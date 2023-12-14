Can Kids Watch Stranger Things? A Parent’s Guide to the Hit Netflix Series

As the popular Netflix series Stranger Things continues to captivate audiences around the world, many parents find themselves wondering whether it is appropriate for their children to watch. With its mix of supernatural elements, intense scenes, and mature themes, it’s important for parents to consider the age appropriateness of the show before allowing their kids to tune in.

What is Stranger Things?

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror series created the Duffer Brothers. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of kids in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they encounter supernatural occurrences, government conspiracies, and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

Is Stranger Things suitable for kids?

While Stranger Things has gained a massive following among viewers of all ages, it is important to note that the show is rated TV-14. This means that it may not be suitable for children under the age of 14 without parental guidance. The series contains intense scenes, violence, and occasional strong language, which may not be appropriate for younger viewers.

What age is appropriate for kids to watch Stranger Things?

The decision of whether or not to allow your child to watch Stranger Things ultimately depends on their maturity level and your own judgment as a parent. Some children as young as 12 may be able to handle the show’s content, while others may find it too intense. It is recommended that parents preview the show or watch it together with their children to gauge their comfort level.

How can parents make an informed decision?

To make an informed decision, parents can watch the show themselves or read reviews from trusted sources. Websites like Common Sense Media provide detailed information about the content of movies and TV shows, including Stranger Things, helping parents determine if it aligns with their family values and their child’s emotional readiness.

Conclusion

While Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, it is important for parents to consider the age appropriateness of the show before allowing their children to watch. By understanding the content and discussing it with their kids, parents can make informed decisions that ensure a positive viewing experience for the whole family.