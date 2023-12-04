Can kids under 13 use YouTube? New guidelines and concerns arise

In recent years, YouTube has become a popular platform for people of all ages to share and consume video content. However, concerns have been raised about the suitability of the platform for children under the age of 13. With the increasing number of young users on YouTube, the question arises: can kids under 13 use YouTube?

YouTube’s guidelines and restrictions

YouTube, owned Google, has set a minimum age requirement of 13 years old for users. This age restriction is in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the United States, which aims to protect the privacy of children online. However, despite these guidelines, many children under the age of 13 still use the platform.

The rise of kid-friendly content

Recognizing the demand for child-friendly content, YouTube has introduced YouTube Kids, a separate app specifically designed for children. This app offers a curated selection of videos suitable for young viewers, with additional parental controls to ensure a safe viewing experience. However, it is important to note that YouTube Kids is not without its flaws, as some inappropriate content has slipped through the filters in the past.

Concerns and controversies

One of the main concerns surrounding children using YouTube is the exposure to inappropriate or harmful content. Despite efforts to filter out such content, it is impossible to guarantee a completely safe environment. Additionally, the addictive nature of YouTube and the potential impact on children’s mental health have also been subjects of concern.

FAQ

Q: Can parents create a YouTube account for their child under 13?

A: Technically, no. YouTube’s terms of service state that users must be at least 13 years old. However, parents can create a supervised Google Account for their child, which allows them to access YouTube Kids.

Q: Is YouTube Kids completely safe?

A: While YouTube Kids aims to provide a safe environment for children, it is not foolproof. Some inappropriate content has slipped through the filters in the past, so parental supervision is still advised.

Q: Are there any alternatives to YouTube for children?

A: Yes, there are several alternatives to YouTube that offer child-friendly content, such as Kidoodle.TV, KIDOZ, and PBS Kids Video.

In conclusion, while YouTube has implemented measures to cater to young viewers through YouTube Kids, concerns about the platform’s suitability for children under 13 persist. It is crucial for parents to be aware of the potential risks and to actively supervise their child’s online activities to ensure a safe and positive experience.