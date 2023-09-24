A Multimillion Dollar Plan to Make Joe Biden Cooler Online

A major liberal group called ProgressNow has launched a $70 million project to make President Joe Biden more popular online and compete with right-wing platforms. The initiative aims to create an “echo chamber” on the left to capture voters’ digital attention and support down-ballot Democrats. ProgressNow has developed an app called Megaphone, where users can access and share liberal memes, videos, and graphics, add captions, and spread the content across social media platforms.

To execute this plan, ProgressNow is hiring over 65 new digital organizers across 10 battleground states to manage a grassroots network of volunteers. By the fall of 2024, the organization aims to expand its volunteer army to 13,000 members nationwide. Message-testing has already begun, revealing that graphics featuring President Biden alongside texts like “Bidenomics Prioritizes Working Families” and “Bidenomics Recovering the Economy Faster Than Ever” were well-received social media users. This unexpected finding highlighted the importance of more visual images and words of Biden himself.

ProgressNow describes its digital volunteers using the Megaphone app as “nano-influencers.” These individuals, who are active in their local communities, serve as critical messengers since trust in media and politicians has decreased. The organization’s strategy seeks to reach people in today’s fragmented media landscape and diverse communities, as well as strengthen the president’s support among young voters who spend significant time online.

The Strategic Victory Fund, an initiative of Democracy Alliance, will raise the majority of the $70 million required for this effort. ProgressNow’s goal is to address the gap between the left and the far-right echo chamber online, moving away from traditional paid advertising and media organizations. They aim to build their own infrastructure to effectively communicate their message and capture attention in a shifting digital landscape.

Sources:

– Title: A Multimillion Dollar Plan to Make Joe Biden Cooler Online

– Source: Politico