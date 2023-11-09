Can I wear shorts in Kerala?

Kerala, known as “God’s Own Country,” is a beautiful state located in the southwestern part of India. With its stunning landscapes, serene backwaters, and vibrant culture, Kerala attracts tourists from all over the world. However, when it comes to dressing, it’s important to be aware of the local customs and traditions. So, can you wear shorts in Kerala?

Understanding the cultural context

Kerala is a state deeply rooted in tradition and culture. The majority of the population follows conservative values, and modesty in dressing is highly appreciated. While the younger generation may be more open-minded, it is still advisable to dress respectfully, especially in public places and religious sites.

What to wear in Kerala?

When visiting Kerala, it is best to opt for clothing that covers your shoulders and knees. Loose-fitting cotton clothes are ideal for the tropical climate, as they allow your skin to breathe. Women can wear long skirts, loose pants, or dresses that cover their knees, while men can wear lightweight trousers or long shorts.

FAQs about dressing in Kerala

1. Can I wear shorts on the beach?

Yes, wearing shorts on the beach is generally acceptable. However, it is advisable to carry a sarong or a beach cover-up to wear when you leave the beach area.

2. Can I wear shorts in cities and towns?

While it is not forbidden to wear shorts in cities and towns, it is recommended to dress modestly, especially when visiting religious sites or local communities.

3. Can I wear shorts while trekking or engaging in outdoor activities?

Yes, wearing shorts while trekking or engaging in outdoor activities is perfectly fine. Just ensure that your shorts are of an appropriate length and not too revealing.

4. Can I wear shorts in hotels and resorts?

Most hotels and resorts in Kerala have a relaxed dress code, allowing guests to wear shorts. However, it is always a good idea to check with the specific establishment beforehand.

In conclusion, while it is possible to wear shorts in Kerala, it is important to be mindful of the local customs and traditions. Dressing modestly and respectfully will not only help you blend in with the local culture but also show your appreciation for the traditions of this beautiful state.