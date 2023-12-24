Can You Watch Thursday Night Football Without Amazon Prime?

Football fans eagerly anticipate Thursday nights, as it marks the beginning of the NFL weekend. However, many enthusiasts wonder if they can enjoy Thursday Night Football without an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this burning question and shed light on the options available for catching the thrilling action.

Can I Watch Thursday Night Football Without Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can! While Amazon Prime holds the exclusive rights to stream Thursday Night Football, there are alternative ways to watch the games without a subscription. Here are a few options to consider:

1. Over-the-Air Broadcast: If you have an antenna, you can tune in to your local CBS or FOX affiliate to catch the Thursday Night Football games. This method allows you to enjoy the games in high-definition without any additional costs.

2. NFL Network: Thursday Night Football games are also broadcasted on the NFL Network. Some cable and satellite providers include this channel in their basic packages. Check with your provider to see if you have access to the NFL Network.

3. Streaming Services: Several streaming services offer access to live sports, including Thursday Night Football. Services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV provide access to networks that broadcast the games. However, it’s important to note that these services may require a subscription fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime without paying?

A: No, an Amazon Prime subscription is required to stream Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Q: Can I watch Thursday Night Football on my mobile device?

A: Yes, you can stream Thursday Night Football on your mobile device through the Amazon Prime Video app or other streaming services that offer access to the games.

Q: Are there any free options to watch Thursday Night Football?

A: Yes, using an antenna to access local CBS or FOX affiliates is a free option to watch Thursday Night Football. Additionally, some streaming services offer free trials that may include access to the games.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime holds exclusive streaming rights for Thursday Night Football, there are alternative ways to enjoy the games without a subscription. Whether through over-the-air broadcasts, the NFL Network, or streaming services, football fans have options to catch the excitement of Thursday Night Football. So grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready for an unforgettable evening of football action!