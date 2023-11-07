Can I watch regular TV on Amazon Prime?

In the era of streaming services, Amazon Prime has become a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of entertainment options. With its vast library of movies and TV shows, it’s no wonder that many people wonder if they can watch regular TV on Amazon Prime. The answer is both yes and no, depending on what you mean “regular TV.”

What is regular TV?

Regular TV typically refers to the traditional broadcast television channels that you can access through an antenna or cable subscription. These channels include popular networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, among others. They offer a variety of shows, news programs, and live events.

Can I watch regular TV channels on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not provide access to live broadcasts of regular TV channels, it does offer a selection of shows from some of these networks. Through partnerships and licensing agreements, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to stream certain TV series from networks like HBO, Showtime, and CBS. This means that you can watch popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland,” and “The Big Bang Theory” on Amazon Prime.

What about live TV?

If you’re looking for a way to watch live TV, Amazon Prime offers an additional service called Amazon Channels. This feature allows you to subscribe to various channels, including some regular TV channels, for an extra fee. With Amazon Channels, you can access live programming from networks like HBO, CBS All Access, and Starz.

Conclusion

While Amazon Prime does not provide access to live broadcasts of regular TV channels, it does offer a selection of shows from some of these networks. Additionally, with the Amazon Channels feature, you can subscribe to certain regular TV channels for live programming. So, while you may not be able to watch all regular TV on Amazon Prime, it still offers a wide range of entertainment options to satisfy your viewing needs.