Can I Watch NBC, CBS, and ABC on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for its subscribers. However, one question that often arises is whether you can watch NBC, CBS, and ABC shows on Peacock. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, including popular NBC shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Peacock has both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to access a variety of content based on their preferences.

Can I Watch NBC Shows on Peacock?

Yes, you can watch a selection of NBC shows on Peacock. As NBCUniversal owns Peacock, the streaming service offers a wide range of NBC content, including current and past seasons of popular shows. This means you can catch up on your favorite NBC series or discover new ones on Peacock.

What About CBS and ABC Shows?

Unfortunately, CBS and ABC shows are not available on Peacock. While Peacock offers a diverse range of content, it primarily focuses on NBCUniversal-owned properties. CBS and ABC have their own streaming platforms, such as CBS All Access and ABC’s streaming service, where you can find their respective shows.

Are There Any Alternatives?

If you’re looking to watch CBS and ABC shows, you’ll need to explore their dedicated streaming services. CBS All Access provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons. Similarly, ABC’s streaming service offers a selection of ABC shows, allowing you to catch up on your favorite series.

In conclusion, while Peacock offers a fantastic collection of NBC shows, it does not include CBS and ABC content. To access shows from these networks, you’ll need to explore their respective streaming services.