Can I watch live NBC News on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. However, when it comes to live news, some viewers may wonder if they can access live NBC News broadcasts on the platform. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It provides subscribers with access to a vast library of on-demand content, including TV shows, movies, and exclusive Peacock Originals. The service offers both free and premium subscription options, with the premium tier providing additional benefits and features.

While Peacock offers a variety of news-related content, including documentaries and news highlights, it does not currently provide live streams of NBC News broadcasts. This means that you won’t be able to watch breaking news or live events as they happen on the platform.

What news content is available on Peacock?

Although live NBC News broadcasts are not available on Peacock, the streaming service does offer a selection of news-related programming. This includes shows like “Dateline,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” and “Meet the Press.” Additionally, Peacock features news documentaries, such as “The Way I See It” and “Black Boys.”

How can I access live NBC News broadcasts?

To watch live NBC News broadcasts, you can tune in to the NBC network through your cable or satellite provider. Alternatively, you can access live streams of NBC News on the NBC News website or through the NBC News app, available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

While Peacock may not offer live NBC News broadcasts, it still provides a diverse range of content for subscribers to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for entertainment, documentaries, or exclusive Peacock Originals, the streaming service has something for everyone.