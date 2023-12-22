Can I Stream Live Fox on Hulu?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, many people wonder if they can also watch live Fox on Hulu. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to watch their favorite programs on-demand, meaning they can choose what to watch and when to watch it.

Can I Watch Live Fox on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch live Fox on Hulu, but there’s a catch. Hulu offers a live TV streaming service called Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to over 75 live channels, including Fox. With this subscription, you can watch Fox live, just like you would with traditional cable or satellite TV.

How Does Hulu + Live TV Work?

Hulu + Live TV combines the on-demand library of Hulu with live TV channels. It allows you to stream live TV on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku or Amazon Fire TV. You can also record your favorite shows and movies to watch later using the cloud DVR feature.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV Cost?

Hulu + Live TV is available for $64.99 per month. This includes access to the entire Hulu streaming library and the live TV channels. However, it’s worth noting that Hulu also offers different subscription plans, including a basic on-demand plan for $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month.

Is Hulu + Live TV Worth It?

Whether Hulu + Live TV is worth it depends on your viewing preferences. If you enjoy watching live TV and want access to popular channels like Fox, ESPN, CNN, and more, then it can be a great option. However, if you primarily watch on-demand content and don’t mind waiting a day or two for new episodes to become available, the basic Hulu subscription might be sufficient.

In conclusion, Hulu + Live TV allows you to watch live Fox and other popular channels, providing a comprehensive streaming experience. However, it’s important to consider your viewing habits and budget before subscribing to any streaming service.