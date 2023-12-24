Can You Stream FOX Football Games on Hulu?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, sports fans are constantly seeking ways to catch their favorite games without the need for a cable subscription. With the rise of platforms like Hulu, many wonder if they can watch FOX football games on this popular streaming service. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Can I Watch FOX Football Games on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch FOX football games on Hulu, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Hulu offers a live TV streaming service called Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to a wide range of channels, including FOX. This means you can enjoy live broadcasts of NFL games, college football matchups, and other football-related content that FOX airs.

How Does Hulu + Live TV Work?

Hulu + Live TV is a subscription-based service that allows you to stream live TV channels over the internet. It offers a variety of popular channels, including FOX, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and more. With this service, you can watch live sports, news, and entertainment programming on your favorite devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV Cost?

Hulu + Live TV is available for $64.99 per month (as of September 2021). This price includes access to the Hulu streaming library, which offers a vast collection of on-demand TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals. It also allows you to record live TV with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Is Hulu + Live TV Available Everywhere?

Hulu + Live TV is available in the United States and its territories. However, the availability of specific channels may vary depending on your location. It’s always a good idea to check Hulu’s website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information on channel availability in your area.

In conclusion, if you’re a football fan looking to stream FOX football games, Hulu + Live TV is a great option. With its wide range of channels, including FOX, you can enjoy live broadcasts of your favorite football matchups. Just make sure to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV and check the channel availability in your area. Happy streaming!