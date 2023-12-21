Can You Tune in to FOX and Friends on YouTube TV?

If you’re a fan of morning news shows, you’ve probably heard of FOX and Friends. This popular program, which airs on the FOX News Channel, provides viewers with a mix of news, interviews, and commentary to start their day. But what if you’re a cord-cutter who relies on streaming services like YouTube TV? Can you still catch your favorite morning show? Let’s find out.

Can I Watch FOX and Friends on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, as of now, FOX and Friends is not available on YouTube TV. While YouTube TV offers a wide range of channels, including news networks like CNN, MSNBC, and BBC World News, FOX News Channel is not part of their lineup. This means that YouTube TV subscribers will have to explore other options to watch FOX and Friends.

What Are the Alternatives?

If you’re determined to watch FOX and Friends, there are a few alternatives you can consider. One option is to subscribe to a cable or satellite TV provider that includes the FOX News Channel in their package. This will give you access to not only FOX and Friends but also other popular shows on the network.

Another alternative is to explore streaming services that offer the FOX News Channel. Some popular options include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV. These services provide access to a variety of channels, including FOX News, allowing you to watch FOX and Friends live or on-demand.

Conclusion

While YouTube TV offers a diverse range of channels, FOX and Friends is not currently available on the platform. However, there are alternative streaming services and traditional TV providers that do offer access to the FOX News Channel, allowing you to tune in to your favorite morning show. So, if you’re a fan of FOX and Friends, it’s worth exploring these options to ensure you don’t miss out on the latest news and discussions.

FAQ

What is FOX and Friends?

FOX and Friends is a morning news and talk show that airs on the FOX News Channel. It covers a wide range of topics, including current events, politics, entertainment, and lifestyle.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. Subscribers can access a variety of channels and watch their favorite shows on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.