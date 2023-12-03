Can I Stream ESPN on Hulu? Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a sports enthusiast, you’re probably familiar with ESPN, the go-to network for all things sports-related. And if you’re a cord-cutter, you may be wondering if you can watch ESPN on Hulu, one of the most popular streaming platforms available. Well, we have the answers you’re looking for.

Can I watch ESPN on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch ESPN on Hulu, but it’s not as straightforward as simply subscribing to Hulu’s basic plan. To access ESPN’s live sports coverage, you’ll need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, which is a separate package offered Hulu. This package includes access to over 75 live channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is a streaming package that combines Hulu’s extensive on-demand library with live TV channels. It offers a wide range of channels, including sports networks like ESPN, news channels, and entertainment options. With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch live sports events, catch up on your favorite shows, and enjoy exclusive Hulu Originals.

How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Hulu + Live TV is available for $64.99 per month. This price includes access to Hulu’s on-demand library and the live TV channels. It’s important to note that this is a separate subscription from Hulu’s basic plan, which costs $5.99 per month.

Is ESPN available on other streaming platforms?

Yes, ESPN is available on several other streaming platforms, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. Each platform offers different channel lineups and pricing options, so it’s worth comparing them to find the one that best suits your needs.

In conclusion, if you’re a sports fan looking to stream ESPN, Hulu + Live TV is a great option. With access to ESPN’s live sports coverage and a wide range of other channels, you’ll never miss a game or tournament again. Just keep in mind that Hulu + Live TV is a separate subscription from Hulu’s basic plan and comes at an additional cost. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the game!