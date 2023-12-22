Can I watch CBS on Roku for free?

Can I Stream CBS for Free on Roku?

Roku has become a popular choice for streaming entertainment, offering a wide range of channels and services to its users. One of the most sought-after channels is CBS, known for its popular shows and live sports coverage. But can you watch CBS on Roku for free? Let’s find out.

How to Watch CBS on Roku for Free

CBS offers a dedicated channel on Roku, allowing users to access a variety of content, including live TV, on-demand shows, and exclusive CBS All Access originals. However, while the CBS channel itself is free to download, some content may require a subscription or a cable/satellite provider login.

To watch CBS for free on Roku, you can take advantage of the CBS All Access free trial. CBS All Access offers a 7-day trial period, during which you can enjoy their extensive library of shows and live TV. After the trial period ends, a subscription fee is required to continue accessing their content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a streaming media player that allows users to access various streaming services and channels on their television.

Q: What is CBS?

A: CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is an American television network known for its popular shows, news programs, and live sports coverage.

Q: Is the CBS channel free on Roku?

A: Yes, the CBS channel itself is free to download on Roku. However, some content may require a subscription or cable/satellite provider login.

Q: Can I watch CBS live on Roku?

A: Yes, you can watch CBS live on Roku through the CBS All Access channel, but a subscription or provider login may be required.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers different subscription plans, starting at $5.99 per month with limited commercials and $9.99 per month for commercial-free streaming.

In conclusion, while the CBS channel is free to download on Roku, accessing all of its content may require a subscription or cable/satellite provider login. However, you can enjoy a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access to watch CBS shows and live TV for free on Roku.