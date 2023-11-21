Can I watch CBS News without cable?

In today’s digital age, many people are looking for alternative ways to consume news and entertainment without the need for a traditional cable subscription. CBS News, one of the leading news networks in the United States, has recognized this shift in consumer behavior and has made efforts to make their content accessible to a wider audience. So, can you watch CBS News without cable? The answer is yes!

CBS News offers several options for viewers who want to stay informed without a cable subscription. Here are some of the ways you can access CBS News content:

1. CBS All Access: CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that allows you to watch live CBS programming, including CBS News, on your computer, smartphone, or smart TV. With a monthly fee, you can enjoy access to a wide range of CBS content, including live news broadcasts and on-demand shows.

2. Streaming Platforms: Many popular streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV, offer CBS as part of their channel lineup. These services require a subscription fee but provide access to live CBS News broadcasts and other CBS programming.

3. Over-the-Air Antenna: If you have an over-the-air antenna, you can receive CBS News and other local channels for free. This option allows you to watch CBS News on your television without the need for a cable or streaming subscription. However, the availability of local channels may vary depending on your location.

FAQ:

Q: What is CBS News?

A: CBS News is a division of the CBS television network that provides news coverage on a wide range of topics, including politics, world events, entertainment, and more.

Q: Can I watch CBS News for free?

A: While some CBS News content is available for free on their website and mobile apps, accessing live broadcasts and full episodes may require a subscription or cable authentication.

Q: Can I watch CBS News internationally?

A: CBS News content is primarily targeted towards a U.S. audience. However, some CBS News programs and clips may be available internationally through their website or streaming platforms.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to watch CBS News without a cable subscription, there are several options available to you. Whether you choose to subscribe to CBS All Access, a streaming platform, or utilize an over-the-air antenna, you can stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news from CBS.