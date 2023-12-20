Can I watch CBS live on Roku?

Can I Stream CBS Live on Roku?

Roku has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, offering a wide range of channels and services to cater to various entertainment needs. One question that often arises is whether it is possible to watch CBS live on Roku. The answer is a resounding yes! Roku users can indeed stream CBS live, allowing them to enjoy their favorite shows and events in real-time.

How to Watch CBS Live on Roku

To watch CBS live on Roku, you will need to have a CBS All Access subscription. CBS All Access is a streaming service that provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, as well as live streaming of CBS broadcasts. Here’s how you can get started:

1. Set up your Roku device: If you don’t already have a Roku device, you will need to purchase one and set it up according to the provided instructions.

2. Install the CBS All Access app: On your Roku device, navigate to the Roku Channel Store and search for the CBS All Access app. Once you find it, select “Add Channel” to install it on your device.

3. Sign in or sign up: Launch the CBS All Access app on your Roku device and sign in using your CBS All Access account credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for one directly within the app.

4. Start streaming: Once you are signed in, you can start streaming CBS live on your Roku device. Browse through the available shows and events, and select the one you want to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services and channels on their televisions.

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a streaming service that provides on-demand access to CBS shows and live streaming of CBS broadcasts.

Q: Is CBS All Access free?

A: CBS All Access offers both free and paid subscription options. While some content is available for free, live streaming and full access to the CBS library require a subscription.

Q: Can I watch CBS live without a CBS All Access subscription?

A: No, a CBS All Access subscription is required to watch CBS live on Roku.

In conclusion, Roku users can easily stream CBS live subscribing to CBS All Access and installing the app on their Roku devices. With this setup, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows and events in real-time, enhancing your streaming experience.