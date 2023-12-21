Can I Watch CBS Live on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content from various networks and studios. One question that often arises among subscribers is whether they can watch CBS live on Paramount Plus. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide you with all the information you need.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is owned ViacomCBS and offers a diverse range of programming from networks such as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and more.

Can I Watch CBS Live on Paramount Plus?

Yes, you can watch CBS live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service offers a live stream of your local CBS station, allowing you to watch your favorite CBS shows as they air. This feature is available in most markets across the United States.

How Can I Access CBS Live on Paramount Plus?

To access CBS live on Paramount Plus, you need to subscribe to the service and have a compatible device. Paramount Plus is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Simply download the Paramount Plus app, sign in with your credentials, and navigate to the live TV section to start watching CBS live.

What Other CBS Content is Available on Paramount Plus?

In addition to the live stream of CBS, Paramount Plus offers a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons. You can catch up on popular series like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” and many more. Paramount Plus also provides exclusive access to new CBS All Access original series, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.”

In conclusion, Paramount Plus allows you to watch CBS live, providing a convenient way to stay up-to-date with your favorite CBS shows. With its extensive library of CBS content and live streaming capabilities, Paramount Plus offers a comprehensive entertainment experience for CBS fans. So, if you’re looking to enjoy the best of CBS, Paramount Plus is definitely worth considering.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch CBS live on Paramount Plus outside the United States?

A: CBS live streaming on Paramount Plus is currently only available within the United States.

Q: Can I record CBS shows on Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus offers a cloud-based DVR feature that allows you to record and watch CBS shows at your convenience.

Q: Are there any additional costs to watch CBS live on Paramount Plus?

A: No, CBS live streaming is included in the Paramount Plus subscription at no extra cost.