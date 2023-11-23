Can I watch CBS and Fox on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. However, one question that often arises is whether YouTube TV includes CBS and Fox in its channel lineup. Let’s take a closer look at what YouTube TV has to offer in terms of these two major networks.

CBS on YouTube TV

CBS is a highly sought-after network due to its popular shows, news programs, and live sports coverage. The good news is that YouTube TV does indeed include CBS in its channel lineup. This means you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows, such as “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” as well as live sports events like NFL games and the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Fox on YouTube TV

Fox is another major network that many viewers don’t want to miss out on. Fortunately, YouTube TV also offers Fox as part of its channel lineup. With Fox on YouTube TV, you can catch popular shows like “The Simpsons,” “Empire,” and “Family Guy,” as well as live sports events such as NFL games, MLB playoffs, and NASCAR races.

FAQ

Q: What is a streaming service?

A: A streaming service is an online platform that allows users to watch TV shows, movies, and other video content over the internet, without the need for traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions.

Q: What does “cord-cutters” mean?

A: “Cord-cutters” refers to individuals who have chosen to cancel their traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services, which offer more flexibility and often lower costs.

Q: Can I watch local channels on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers access to local channels, including CBS and Fox, in many areas. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, if you’re wondering whether you can watch CBS and Fox on YouTube TV, the answer is a resounding yes. With YouTube TV’s channel lineup, you can enjoy a wide range of content from these two major networks, including popular shows and live sports events. So, if you’re considering cutting the cord and switching to a streaming service, YouTube TV is definitely worth considering.