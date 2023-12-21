Can I Watch ABC with a Disney Plus Account?

Disney Plus has become a popular streaming service since its launch in November 2019, offering a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. However, many subscribers wonder if they can also access ABC, one of the major broadcast networks owned Disney. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

Can I watch ABC shows on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, ABC shows are not available on Disney Plus. While Disney owns ABC, the streaming service focuses primarily on content from Disney’s own brands. ABC has its own streaming platform called ABC.com and the ABC app, where you can watch the network’s shows.

What can I watch on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus offers a wide range of content, including classic Disney animated films, live-action movies, original series, documentaries, and exclusive content from Marvel and Star Wars. You can enjoy popular titles like “The Mandalorian,” “WandaVision,” “Hamilton,” “Moana,” and much more.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Disney Plus offers different subscription plans. In the United States, the monthly subscription costs $7.99, while the annual plan is priced at $79.99. Additionally, Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Can I access ABC shows through Hulu?

Yes, you can access some ABC shows through Hulu. Disney is the majority owner of Hulu, and they have a partnership that allows certain ABC shows to be available on the Hulu platform. However, not all ABC shows are included, and availability may vary.

In conclusion, while Disney Plus offers an extensive collection of content from various Disney-owned brands, including Marvel and Star Wars, ABC shows are not available on the platform. To watch ABC shows, you can visit ABC.com or use the ABC app. If you’re looking for a broader range of content, including some ABC shows, you can consider subscribing to Hulu, which is also owned Disney.