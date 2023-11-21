Can I watch ABC through Hulu?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, one question that often arises is whether Hulu offers access to ABC, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

ABC on Hulu: The Basics

Yes, you can watch ABC through Hulu, but it’s not as straightforward as you might think. Hulu offers a live TV streaming service called Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to a wide range of channels, including ABC. With this subscription, you can watch ABC live as it airs, just like you would with traditional cable or satellite TV.

How does Hulu + Live TV work?

Hulu + Live TV is a subscription-based service that combines Hulu’s extensive on-demand library with live TV channels. It allows you to stream live TV from various networks, including ABC, on your preferred devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

FAQ

1. How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Hulu + Live TV is available for $64.99 per month. This includes access to the Hulu on-demand library as well.

2. Can I record shows on ABC with Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows and watch them later. You can even fast-forward through commercials.

3. Can I watch ABC shows on-demand with Hulu?

Yes, Hulu offers an extensive on-demand library that includes many ABC shows. However, please note that some shows may have limited availability or require a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

In conclusion, while Hulu does offer access to ABC through its Hulu + Live TV service, it’s important to note that this service comes at an additional cost. If you’re a fan of ABC shows and want to watch them live or on-demand, subscribing to Hulu + Live TV might be the right choice for you.