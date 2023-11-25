Can I view someone’s story if I don’t follow them?

In the world of social media, stories have become a popular way for users to share their daily experiences and engage with their followers. Platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook offer this feature, allowing users to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. But what if you want to view someone’s story without actually following them? Is it possible? Let’s find out.

Instagram:

On Instagram, the answer is no. By default, you can only view someone’s story if you follow them. This ensures that users have control over who sees their content. However, there are a few workarounds that some users have discovered. One option is to create a “finsta” (fake Instagram) account and follow the person you want to view the story from. Another option is to ask a mutual friend to send you screenshots or videos of the story.

Snapchat:

Snapchat, on the other hand, allows users to view stories from people they don’t follow. This feature, known as “Discover,” showcases stories from popular brands, celebrities, and influencers. However, for regular users, you can only view someone’s story if they have added you as a friend or if their account is set to public.

Facebook:

Similar to Instagram, Facebook requires you to be friends with someone in order to view their story. However, if the person has set their privacy settings to “Public,” anyone can view their story, regardless of whether they are friends or not.

FAQ:

Q: Can I view someone’s story anonymously?

A: It depends on the platform. Snapchat allows anonymous viewing of stories, while Instagram and Facebook require you to have an account.

Q: Can someone see if I viewed their story?

A: Again, it depends on the platform. Snapchat notifies users when someone views their story, while Instagram and Facebook do not provide this information.

In conclusion, the ability to view someone’s story without following them varies depending on the social media platform. While Snapchat allows anonymous viewing, Instagram and Facebook require some form of connection, either through friendship or public settings. It’s important to respect people’s privacy settings and not engage in any unauthorized access to their content.