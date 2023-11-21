Can I use YouTube TV in two different homes?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has gained a significant following. However, many users wonder if they can use YouTube TV in two different homes. Let’s explore this question and find out the answer.

Can I share my YouTube TV account with someone in a different location?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with someone in a different location. The service offers a feature called “Family Sharing,” which allows you to add up to five additional family members to your account. These family members can access YouTube TV from different locations, making it convenient for households with multiple residences or family members living apart.

How does Family Sharing work?

Family Sharing on YouTube TV is straightforward. Once you add a family member to your account, they will receive an invitation via email. They can then accept the invitation and create their own profile within your YouTube TV account. Each family member will have their own personalized recommendations, DVR recordings, and access to live TV channels.

Are there any limitations to using YouTube TV in two different homes?

While YouTube TV allows you to use the service in two different homes, there are a few limitations to keep in mind. Firstly, you can only stream on up to three devices simultaneously, regardless of the location. This means that if you have multiple family members streaming from different homes, you may need to coordinate and prioritize your viewing.

Additionally, YouTube TV uses location-based services to determine which local channels are available to you. So, if you’re using the service in two different homes located in different regions, the available local channels may vary. However, you can still access the national channels and any other channels available in both locations.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers the convenience of using the service in two different homes through its Family Sharing feature. While there are limitations on simultaneous streaming and variations in available local channels, it remains a flexible option for households with multiple residences or family members living apart. So, go ahead and enjoy your favorite shows and live TV channels on YouTube TV, no matter where you are.