Can I Use My Snagit License on Two Computers?

Introduction

Snagit is a popular screen capture and image editing software developed TechSmith. It allows users to capture screenshots, record videos, and enhance them with various editing tools. Many users wonder if they can use their Snagit license on multiple computers, as this would provide convenience and flexibility. In this article, we will explore this question and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can I Use My Snagit License on Two Computers?

Yes, you can use your Snagit license on two computers. TechSmith offers a multi-platform license that allows users to install and activate Snagit on both Windows and Mac operating systems. This means that you can use the same license key to install Snagit on two different computers, regardless of their operating systems.

FAQ

Q: Can I use my Snagit license on more than two computers?

A: No, the multi-platform license allows installation on two computers only. If you need to use Snagit on more than two computers, you will need to purchase additional licenses.

Q: Can I use Snagit simultaneously on both computers?

A: No, the license is intended for individual use and does not allow simultaneous usage on multiple computers. However, you can install Snagit on both computers and switch between them as needed.

Q: Can I transfer my Snagit license from one computer to another?

A: Yes, you can transfer your Snagit license from one computer to another. TechSmith provides a license management portal where you can deactivate your license on one computer and activate it on another.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you own a Snagit license, you can use it on two computers, regardless of their operating systems. This flexibility allows users to capture and edit screenshots on different devices. However, it’s important to note that the license is for individual use only and does not permit simultaneous usage on multiple computers. If you have any further questions or need assistance with your Snagit license, it is recommended to reach out to TechSmith’s customer support for clarification and guidance.