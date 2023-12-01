Can I Upload a Recording to Panopto?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a wide range of features to facilitate the creation, management, and sharing of video content. One common question that arises among users is whether they can upload their own recordings to Panopto. In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some useful information about the process.

Uploading Recordings to Panopto: FAQ

Q: What is Panopto?

A: Panopto is a video platform that enables users to record, manage, and share videos securely. It is widely used in educational institutions and corporate settings for various purposes, including lecture capture, training, and knowledge sharing.

Q: Can I upload my own recordings to Panopto?

A: Yes, you can upload your own recordings to Panopto. Whether you have recorded a lecture, a training session, or any other video content, Panopto allows you to easily upload and store your recordings on their platform.

Q: How do I upload a recording to Panopto?

A: To upload a recording to Panopto, you need to have an account on the platform. Once logged in, you can navigate to the desired folder or create a new one. From there, you can click on the “Create” button and select “Upload media.” You will then be prompted to choose the recording file from your device and provide any necessary details or metadata.

Q: What types of recordings can I upload to Panopto?

A: Panopto supports a wide range of video file formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, and WMV. Additionally, you can upload audio-only files in formats such as MP3 and WAV. This flexibility allows you to upload recordings from various devices and software applications.

Q: Are there any limitations on the size or duration of recordings I can upload?

A: Panopto imposes certain limitations on the size and duration of recordings that can be uploaded. The specific limits may vary depending on your institution’s or organization’s subscription plan. However, in most cases, the platform supports large file sizes and extended durations, accommodating lengthy recordings such as lectures or training sessions.

In conclusion, Panopto provides users with the ability to upload their own recordings effortlessly. Whether you are an educator, a corporate trainer, or simply someone looking to share video content, Panopto offers a user-friendly platform to store and manage your recordings securely. So, go ahead and start uploading your valuable recordings to Panopto to leverage its powerful features and enhance your video content management experience.