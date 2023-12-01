Upgrade Your Disney Plus Account to Include Hulu: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a Disney Plus subscriber and wondering whether you can enhance your streaming experience adding Hulu to your account, we’ve got you covered. Disney recently introduced a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. This article will provide you with all the information you need to upgrade your Disney Plus account to include Hulu.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. With a Disney Plus subscription, you can enjoy a wide range of family-friendly content, including beloved classics and new original series.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is another popular streaming service that offers a diverse selection of TV shows, movies, and original content. It features a wide range of genres, including drama, comedy, reality TV, and documentaries. Hulu is known for its extensive collection of current and past TV series, making it a great addition to any streaming lineup.

Can I upgrade my Disney Plus account to include Hulu?

Yes, you can! Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a discounted price. By upgrading your Disney Plus account to include Hulu, you’ll gain access to a broader range of content, including Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows and movies.

How do I upgrade my Disney Plus account to include Hulu?

To upgrade your Disney Plus account to include Hulu, simply visit the Disney Plus website or app and navigate to the account settings. From there, you can select the option to upgrade to the Disney bundle, which includes Hulu. Follow the prompts to complete the upgrade process, and you’ll be enjoying the combined benefits of Disney Plus and Hulu in no time.

FAQ:

1. How much does the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu cost?

The Disney Plus bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+, is available at a discounted price of $13.99 per month.

2. Can I keep my existing Hulu account when upgrading?

Yes, you can! When upgrading your Disney Plus account to include Hulu, you have the option to either create a new Hulu account or link your existing Hulu account to the bundle.

3. Can I upgrade my Hulu account to include Disney Plus?

No, the upgrade option is currently only available for Disney Plus subscribers. If you’re a Hulu subscriber and want to access Disney Plus, you’ll need to sign up for the Disney Plus bundle separately.

4. Can I upgrade my Disney Plus account to include Hulu Live TV?

No, the Disney Plus bundle only includes the standard Hulu subscription, not Hulu Live TV. However, you can still enjoy a wide range of on-demand content with the standard Hulu subscription.

In conclusion, upgrading your Disney Plus account to include Hulu is a fantastic way to expand your streaming options and access a wider range of content. With the Disney Plus bundle, you can enjoy the best of both worlds and make the most out of your subscription. So why wait? Upgrade today and start enjoying the endless entertainment possibilities!