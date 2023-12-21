Streaming CBS Without a TV Provider: A Game-Changer for Cord-Cutters

In today’s digital age, the way we consume television has drastically changed. Gone are the days when a cable or satellite TV subscription was a prerequisite for accessing our favorite shows. With the rise of streaming services, viewers now have more options than ever to watch their beloved programs on-demand, without the need for a traditional TV provider. CBS, one of the leading networks in the United States, has also embraced this trend, allowing cord-cutters to stream their content hassle-free.

How Can I Stream CBS Without a TV Provider?

CBS offers its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which allows users to watch a wide range of CBS shows and exclusive content without requiring a TV provider. With a subscription to CBS All Access, viewers can enjoy popular series like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” as well as access to live TV broadcasts in select markets. The service is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

FAQ:

1. What is a TV provider?

A TV provider refers to a cable or satellite company that offers television programming to subscribers. They typically require a monthly subscription fee and provide access to a wide range of channels.

2. How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a Commercial-Free plan for $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, but the Commercial-Free plan eliminates advertisements during on-demand playback.

3. Can I watch live CBS broadcasts on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access offers live TV streaming in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

4. Are all CBS shows available on CBS All Access?

Most CBS shows are available on CBS All Access, including current and past seasons. However, there may be some exceptions due to licensing agreements or other factors.

Streaming CBS without a TV provider has revolutionized the way we consume television. With CBS All Access, cord-cutters can enjoy their favorite CBS shows on their own terms, without being tied to a traditional TV subscription. So, if you’re looking to cut the cord but don’t want to miss out on your favorite CBS programs, CBS All Access might just be the perfect solution for you.