Can I still watch Fubo if I cancel?

Can I Still Access Fubo After Cancelling My Subscription?

Introduction

FuboTV has become a popular choice for streaming live sports, TV shows, and movies. However, there may come a time when you decide to cancel your subscription. The question then arises: can you still watch Fubo after cancelling? Let’s delve into the details and find out.

What Happens When You Cancel?

When you cancel your FuboTV subscription, your access to the platform’s content will be immediately revoked. This means you will no longer be able to stream live TV channels, sports events, or any other content available on FuboTV.

FAQ

Q: Can I still watch previously recorded shows and movies?

A: No, once you cancel your FuboTV subscription, you will lose access to all previously recorded content as well.

Q: Can I reactivate my account after cancelling?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your FuboTV account at any time. However, you will need to resubscribe and pay the applicable fees to regain access to the platform.

Q: Will my account information be saved if I cancel?

A: Yes, your account information will be saved even if you cancel your subscription. This means that if you decide to reactivate your account, you can easily log back in using your existing credentials.

Q: Can I still access the FuboTV app after cancelling?

A: Yes, you can still access the FuboTV app on your device even after cancelling your subscription. However, without an active subscription, you will not be able to stream any content.

Conclusion

In summary, cancelling your FuboTV subscription means losing access to all live TV channels, sports events, and recorded content. While you can still access the FuboTV app, you won’t be able to stream any content without an active subscription. If you change your mind, you can always reactivate your account resubscribing and paying the necessary fees.