Can I still use Google Play movies?

Can I still access Google Play movies? Here’s what you need to know

In a recent announcement, Google revealed that it will be shutting down its Google Play Movies & TV app on all Roku devices, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs, as well as Xbox consoles. This decision has left many users wondering if they will still be able to access their purchased movies and TV shows. Here’s everything you need to know about the future of Google Play movies.

What does this mean for Google Play movies?

While the Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on the aforementioned devices, users will still be able to access their purchased content through the YouTube app. Google has integrated its movie and TV library into YouTube, allowing users to continue watching their favorite films and shows without any interruptions.

How can I access my purchased content?

To access your purchased Google Play movies and TV shows, simply open the YouTube app on your device. Once you’re logged in with the same Google account used for your purchases, you’ll find all your content in the “Library” section. From there, you can enjoy your movies and shows as usual.

What about rentals and new purchases?

Unfortunately, Google Play movie rentals and new purchases will no longer be available through the YouTube app. However, users can still rent or buy movies and TV shows from other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu.

What is Google’s reasoning behind this change?

Google’s decision to discontinue the Google Play Movies & TV app on certain devices is part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its services and provide a more cohesive user experience. By integrating its movie and TV library into YouTube, Google aims to consolidate its offerings and make it easier for users to access their content in one place.

In conclusion, while the Google Play Movies & TV app may no longer be available on certain devices, users can still access their purchased content through the YouTube app. This change is part of Google’s strategy to enhance user experience and provide a more unified platform for its services.

FAQ:

Q: Can I still watch my purchased Google Play movies and TV shows?

A: Yes, you can access your purchased content through the YouTube app.

Q: Can I rent or buy new movies and TV shows from Google Play?

A: No, rentals and new purchases are no longer available through the YouTube app. You can explore other platforms for renting or buying content.

Q: Why is Google discontinuing the Google Play Movies & TV app?

A: Google aims to streamline its services and provide a more cohesive user experience integrating its movie and TV library into YouTube.