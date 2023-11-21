Can I share Prime with a family member?

In today’s digital age, sharing subscriptions has become a common practice among families. One popular subscription service that many households enjoy is Amazon Prime. But can you share your Prime benefits with a family member? Let’s find out.

Sharing Prime Benefits

Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and much more. However, the ability to share these benefits with family members is limited.

Amazon Household

To share your Prime benefits with a family member, you can create an Amazon Household. This feature allows you to link two adult Amazon accounts and share select Prime benefits. Each adult account can also include up to four child profiles, making it a great option for families.

Eligibility

To be eligible for Amazon Household, both adults must agree to share payment methods and have their own Amazon accounts. Additionally, they must reside at the same address. This means that you can share your Prime benefits with your spouse, partner, or any other family member living under the same roof.

FAQ

Q: Can I share my Prime benefits with a friend?

A: No, Amazon Household is specifically designed for family members living at the same address.

Q: Can I share my Prime benefits with more than one family member?

A: No, Amazon Household allows you to share benefits with one other adult and up to four child profiles.

Q: Can I share my Prime benefits with someone who doesn’t live with me?

A: No, Amazon Household requires both adults to reside at the same address.

Q: Can I share my Prime benefits with my sibling who lives in a different city?

A: Unfortunately, Amazon Household only allows sharing benefits with family members residing at the same address.

In conclusion, while sharing Prime benefits with a family member is possible through Amazon Household, it is limited to one other adult and up to four child profiles. This feature ensures that Prime benefits are shared within the same household, providing convenience and value for families.