Can I share my Amazon Prime with a family member?

Amazon Prime has become a popular subscription service for millions of people around the world. With its wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals, it’s no wonder that many users wonder if they can share their Amazon Prime membership with their family members. So, can you share your Amazon Prime with a family member? Let’s find out.

Sharing Amazon Prime

Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime membership with one other adult in your household. This feature, known as Amazon Household, allows you to share the benefits of your Prime membership, including free shipping and access to Prime Video, with one other adult living at the same address. This means that both of you can enjoy the perks of Prime without having to pay for separate memberships.

How to set up Amazon Household

Setting up Amazon Household is a straightforward process. Simply go to the Amazon website, navigate to the “Account & Lists” section, and select “Your Prime Membership.” From there, you can invite an adult to join your household entering their email address and following the prompts. Once they accept the invitation, they will be able to enjoy the benefits of your Prime membership.

FAQ

1. Can I share my Amazon Prime with more than one person?

No, Amazon Household only allows you to share your Prime membership with one other adult living at the same address.

2. Can I share my Prime Video account with family members who don’t live with me?

Yes, you can share your Prime Video account with up to five other people, even if they don’t live with you. This feature is called Amazon Household Library, and it allows you to share your purchased movies, TV shows, and books with your family members.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers the option to share your membership with one other adult living at the same address through Amazon Household. This allows both individuals to enjoy the benefits of Prime without having to pay for separate memberships. Additionally, you can share your Prime Video account with up to five other people through Amazon Household Library. So, if you have a family member who lives with you, take advantage of this feature and share the perks of Amazon Prime together.