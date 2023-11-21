Can I share Hulu Live TV with family in another state?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. Hulu Live TV is one such popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. However, many users often wonder if they can share their Hulu Live TV subscription with family members residing in another state. Let’s delve into this question and find out the answer.

Sharing Hulu Live TV with family in another state: Is it possible?

Yes, you can share your Hulu Live TV subscription with family members who live in another state. Hulu allows its subscribers to create up to six profiles per account, and each profile can be accessed from different devices simultaneously. This means that your family members can enjoy Hulu Live TV on their own devices, even if they are located in a different state.

How does sharing Hulu Live TV work?

When you share your Hulu Live TV subscription, each family member will have their own profile, personalized recommendations, and the ability to create their own watchlist. They can stream live TV channels, access on-demand content, and even record their favorite shows using Hulu’s cloud DVR feature.

FAQ:

1. Can I share Hulu Live TV with friends or extended family members?

No, Hulu’s terms of service only allow sharing with members of the same household. Sharing with friends or extended family members who live in different households is not permitted.

2. Can we stream Hulu Live TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, Hulu Live TV allows streaming on up to two devices simultaneously. However, if you opt for the Unlimited Screens add-on, you can stream on an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network and up to three devices outside your home network.

3. Can I watch local channels on Hulu Live TV in another state?

Yes, Hulu Live TV offers access to local channels based on your location. So, if you are traveling or your family members are in another state, they will have access to the local channels available in that particular area.

In conclusion, sharing Hulu Live TV with family members in another state is indeed possible. With the ability to create multiple profiles and stream on different devices simultaneously, Hulu ensures that everyone can enjoy their favorite shows and live TV channels, regardless of their location. So, gather your loved ones and start streaming together, no matter where you are!