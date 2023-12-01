Can I retrieve a deleted video from Panopto?

Can I Recover a Deleted Video from Panopto?

Panopto, a leading video platform used educational institutions and businesses, offers a wide range of features for recording, managing, and sharing videos. However, what happens if you accidentally delete an important video from your Panopto library? Is there any way to retrieve it? Let’s explore this question and shed light on the possibilities.

Is it possible to recover a deleted video from Panopto?

Unfortunately, once a video is deleted from Panopto, it is not directly recoverable. Panopto does not provide a built-in “undelete” feature that allows users to restore deleted videos. Therefore, it is crucial to exercise caution when managing your video library to avoid accidental deletions.

What should I do if I accidentally delete a video?

If you accidentally delete a video from Panopto, the first step is to contact your Panopto administrator or support team immediately. They may be able to assist you in recovering the video from backups or other means. Time is of the essence, as the longer you wait, the higher the chances that the video may be permanently lost.

Can I prevent accidental deletions in Panopto?

Yes, Panopto provides options to help prevent accidental deletions. One such option is setting up permissions and access controls for your videos. By carefully managing who has the ability to delete videos, you can minimize the risk of accidental deletions. Additionally, Panopto allows you to create backups of your video library, which can serve as an extra layer of protection against data loss.

Conclusion

While Panopto does not offer a direct way to retrieve deleted videos, it is essential to reach out to your Panopto administrator or support team immediately if you accidentally delete a video. They may be able to assist you in recovering the video from backups or other means. To prevent accidental deletions, it is advisable to set up proper permissions and access controls and regularly create backups of your video library.

FAQ

Q: What is Panopto?

A: Panopto is a video platform used educational institutions and businesses for recording, managing, and sharing videos.

Q: Can I recover a deleted video from Panopto?

A: No, once a video is deleted from Panopto, it is not directly recoverable. However, contacting your Panopto administrator or support team immediately may help in recovering the video from backups or other means.

Q: How can I prevent accidental deletions in Panopto?

A: You can prevent accidental deletions in Panopto setting up permissions and access controls for your videos and regularly creating backups of your video library.