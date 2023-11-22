Can I record shows on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters who want to enjoy live TV streaming without the hassle of a traditional cable subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV offers a convenient way to watch your favorite shows and sports events. But what if you can’t catch a live broadcast? Can you record shows on YouTube TV? Let’s find out.

Recording Shows on YouTube TV

Yes, you can record shows on YouTube TV! The service offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to save your favorite programs and watch them later at your convenience. This means you don’t have to worry about missing out on your must-see TV shows or sporting events.

How Does YouTube TV’s DVR Work?

YouTube TV’s DVR feature lets you record unlimited shows simultaneously, and the recordings are stored in the cloud for up to nine months. This means you can build up a library of your favorite shows and binge-watch them whenever you want. The cloud storage also means you don’t have to worry about running out of space on your device.

FAQ

1. Can I fast-forward through recorded shows?

Yes, you can fast-forward through commercials and any parts of the recorded shows you want to skip.

2. Can I record shows that are available on-demand?

No, YouTube TV’s DVR feature is not available for shows that are already available on-demand. However, you can still add them to your library for easy access.

3. Can I record shows while traveling?

Yes, you can record shows on YouTube TV while traveling within the United States. However, due to licensing restrictions, you won’t be able to access your recordings if you travel internationally.

In conclusion, YouTube TV’s cloud DVR feature allows you to record and store your favorite shows for up to nine months. With the ability to fast-forward through commercials and the convenience of cloud storage, you can enjoy your favorite programs on your own schedule. So, sit back, relax, and let YouTube TV take care of your entertainment needs.