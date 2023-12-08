Can I pay Peacock annually?

Peacock Announces Annual Subscription Option for Users

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has recently introduced an annual payment option for its subscribers. This new feature allows users to pay for their Peacock subscription on a yearly basis, providing them with a convenient and cost-effective alternative to the monthly payment plan.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. Launched in July 2020, it quickly gained popularity among viewers due to its extensive library of beloved NBC shows, such as “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” as well as exclusive content like “The Peacock Originals.”

What are the benefits of an annual subscription?

By opting for an annual subscription, Peacock users can enjoy several advantages. Firstly, it offers a significant cost savings compared to the monthly payment plan. Subscribers who choose the annual option can save up to 20% on their total subscription cost. Additionally, an annual subscription eliminates the hassle of monthly payments, providing a seamless and uninterrupted streaming experience.

How can I switch to an annual subscription?

Switching to an annual subscription on Peacock is a straightforward process. Existing subscribers can easily make the switch accessing their account settings on the Peacock website or mobile app. Simply select the annual payment option and follow the prompts to complete the transition. New users also have the option to choose the annual subscription during the sign-up process.

Is the annual subscription available for all Peacock plans?

Yes, the annual subscription option is available for all Peacock plans, including the free tier, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. Whether you are enjoying the ad-supported free plan or the premium ad-free experience, you can choose to pay annually and enjoy the benefits of this new payment option.

In conclusion, Peacock’s introduction of an annual subscription option provides users with a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy their favorite shows and movies. With the ability to save money and eliminate monthly payments, subscribers can now have a seamless streaming experience on Peacock. So why wait? Switch to an annual subscription today and unlock a world of entertainment at your fingertips.