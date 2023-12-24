Can I link my NBA League Pass to Amazon Prime?

Can NBA League Pass be Linked to Amazon Prime?

In an exciting development for basketball fans, the NBA has announced a partnership with Amazon Prime, allowing subscribers to link their NBA League Pass accounts to their Amazon Prime membership. This collaboration aims to enhance the viewing experience for NBA enthusiasts providing them with easy access to live games, highlights, and exclusive content, all in one place.

How does it work?

To link your NBA League Pass to Amazon Prime, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure you have an active subscription to both NBA League Pass and Amazon Prime.

2. Visit the NBA League Pass website and log in to your account.

3. Navigate to the account settings or preferences section.

4. Look for the option to link your account with Amazon Prime.

5. Click on the link and follow the prompts to complete the process.

Once successfully linked, you can enjoy the benefits of both platforms seamlessly. This means you can access NBA games and content directly through your Amazon Prime account, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps or platforms.

What are the advantages?

By linking your NBA League Pass to Amazon Prime, you gain several advantages:

1. Convenience: Access all your favorite NBA content, including live games and highlights, through a single platform.

2. Enhanced Viewing Experience: Enjoy the games on a user-friendly interface with high-quality streaming and customizable features.

3. Exclusive Content: Get access to additional NBA programming, such as documentaries, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, available exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Is there an additional cost?

While there is no additional cost to link your NBA League Pass to Amazon Prime, it’s important to note that both subscriptions are required. Therefore, you will need to maintain an active subscription for each service to enjoy the benefits of this collaboration.

Conclusion

The partnership between the NBA League Pass and Amazon Prime opens up new possibilities for basketball fans, providing them with a seamless and enhanced viewing experience. By linking their accounts, subscribers can access live games, highlights, and exclusive content all in one place. So, if you’re a basketball enthusiast, make sure to take advantage of this exciting collaboration and enjoy the best of the NBA through Amazon Prime.