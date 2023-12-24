Can I just purchase NFL Sunday Ticket?

Can I Purchase NFL Sunday Ticket? A Guide for Football Fans

For die-hard football fans, there’s nothing quite like the excitement of watching every NFL game on Sundays. The NFL Sunday Ticket has long been a popular option for fans who want to catch all the action, but many wonder if they can simply purchase the service without a cable or satellite subscription. In this article, we will explore the options available and answer some frequently asked questions about NFL Sunday Ticket.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium television package offered DirecTV that allows subscribers to watch every out-of-market NFL game on Sundays. It provides access to live games, highlights, and additional features like the Red Zone Channel, which shows all the scoring plays from around the league.

Can I purchase NFL Sunday Ticket without a cable or satellite subscription?

In the past, NFL Sunday Ticket was exclusively available to DirecTV subscribers. However, starting in 2022, the NFL has expanded its streaming options, allowing fans to purchase a standalone streaming subscription for NFL Sunday Ticket. This means you no longer need a cable or satellite subscription to enjoy all the games.

How can I purchase NFL Sunday Ticket?

To purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, you can visit the official NFL website and sign up for a streaming subscription. The service is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

What are the benefits of NFL Sunday Ticket?

With NFL Sunday Ticket, you can watch every out-of-market NFL game, giving you access to more football action than ever before. You can also enjoy features like the Red Zone Channel, which provides live coverage of all the scoring plays, and the ability to stream games on multiple devices simultaneously.

Is NFL Sunday Ticket available internationally?

Yes, NFL Sunday Ticket is available to international fans as well. The streaming subscription allows fans from around the world to enjoy all the NFL games on Sundays, regardless of their location.

In conclusion, purchasing NFL Sunday Ticket has become easier than ever before. With the new standalone streaming subscription, football fans can enjoy all the games without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for an action-packed Sunday of NFL football!