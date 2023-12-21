Can I Just Pay for CBS?

In the era of streaming services, many people are looking for ways to customize their entertainment options. With the rise of platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, viewers have become accustomed to choosing what they want to watch, when they want to watch it. But what about those who only want access to a specific network, like CBS? Can you simply pay for CBS without subscribing to a full streaming service? Let’s explore this question and provide some answers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I subscribe to CBS directly?

A: Yes, CBS offers its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which allows you to watch CBS shows and live TV without a cable subscription.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription options: a limited commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: What shows are available on CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access provides access to a wide range of CBS shows, including popular titles like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Q: Can I watch live sports on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access offers live streaming of sports events, including NFL games, college basketball, and golf.

While CBS All Access provides a convenient way to access CBS content, it’s important to note that it may not be the only streaming service you need. Many popular shows are available on other platforms, so if you’re looking for a broader range of content, subscribing to multiple services might be necessary.

In conclusion, if you’re a die-hard CBS fan or simply want access to CBS shows and live TV, CBS All Access is a viable option. With its affordable subscription plans and a wide selection of content, it offers a tailored streaming experience for CBS enthusiasts. However, if you’re looking for a more comprehensive streaming package, combining CBS All Access with other services might be the way to go. The choice ultimately depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits.