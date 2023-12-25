Can I Purchase NFL Sunday Ticket?

If you’re an avid football fan, you’ve probably heard of NFL Sunday Ticket. This premium service allows viewers to watch every out-of-market NFL game on Sundays, providing an unparalleled viewing experience for football enthusiasts. However, many fans wonder if they can simply purchase NFL Sunday Ticket without subscribing to a specific television provider. Let’s delve into this question and explore the options available.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription-based sports package offered DirecTV, allowing viewers to watch out-of-market NFL games. It provides access to every Sunday game that is not broadcasted on the local television network. This means fans can enjoy their favorite teams’ games, even if they live outside the team’s market.

Can I Just Buy NFL Sunday Ticket?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. As of now, NFL Sunday Ticket is exclusively available through DirecTV. This means you must be a DirecTV subscriber to access the service. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes, there are a couple of exceptions for those who cannot subscribe to DirecTV. If you live in an area where DirecTV is not available, such as an apartment building or dormitory, you may be eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket streaming service. Additionally, if you are a student attending a college or university that does not offer DirecTV service, you can also purchase a streaming-only version of NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the Alternatives?

If you are unable to subscribe to DirecTV or qualify for the exceptions mentioned above, there are still ways to catch your favorite NFL games. Many television providers offer their own sports packages that include out-of-market games. Additionally, streaming services like NFL Game Pass and streaming platforms such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and Sling TV offer access to live NFL games.

While it may be disappointing that you cannot simply purchase NFL Sunday Ticket without a DirecTV subscription, there are still plenty of options available to ensure you don’t miss out on the excitement of the NFL season. Whether you choose an alternative sports package or opt for a streaming service, you can still enjoy the thrill of watching your favorite teams in action.