Can I go to BYU if I’m not Mormon?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private research university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is renowned for its strong ties to the Mormon faith. However, many individuals wonder if they can attend BYU even if they do not practice the Mormon religion. Let’s explore this question and shed light on the admission policies of BYU.

Admission Policies at BYU:

BYU has a unique admission policy that gives preference to members of the LDS Church. However, the university also accepts a limited number of non-LDS students each year. These non-LDS students are expected to uphold the university’s Honor Code, which includes abstinence from alcohol, tobacco, and premarital sex, among other standards.

FAQ:

1. Can non-Mormons apply to BYU?

Yes, non-Mormons can apply to BYU. The university welcomes applications from individuals of all faiths and backgrounds.

2. What are the chances of acceptance for non-Mormon applicants?

While the majority of BYU’s student body consists of LDS Church members, the university does accept a small percentage of non-Mormon applicants each year. The exact number of non-Mormon students admitted may vary depending on various factors.

3. Do non-Mormon students have to follow the Honor Code?

Yes, all students at BYU, regardless of their religious affiliation, are required to adhere to the Honor Code. This code promotes a clean and virtuous lifestyle, emphasizing honesty, integrity, and moral conduct.

4. Are there any specific scholarships or programs for non-Mormon students?

BYU offers various scholarships and programs for students, including non-Mormons. These opportunities are based on academic merit, leadership qualities, and other criteria, rather than religious affiliation.

While BYU’s affiliation with the LDS Church is an integral part of its identity, the university strives to create a diverse and inclusive environment for all students. Non-Mormons who are interested in attending BYU should carefully review the admission requirements and ensure they are willing to abide the university’s Honor Code. With dedication and a commitment to the university’s values, non-Mormon students can have a fulfilling educational experience at BYU.