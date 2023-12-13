Can I Get Netflix Free Through Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. While both platforms have their own subscription fees, there has been some speculation about whether Amazon Prime members can access Netflix for free. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the truth.

Can I Get Netflix for Free with Amazon Prime?

No, you cannot get Netflix for free through an Amazon Prime membership. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are separate streaming services that require separate subscriptions. Amazon Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which offers benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, and more. However, Netflix is a standalone service that requires its own subscription.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Q: What is Netflix?

A: Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It requires a separate subscription and is not included with Amazon Prime.

Q: Can I access Amazon Prime Video with a Netflix subscription?

A: No, Amazon Prime Video is only available to Amazon Prime members. It cannot be accessed with a Netflix subscription.

While it may be disappointing to learn that Netflix is not available for free through Amazon Prime, both services offer their own unique content and features. If you’re a fan of a particular show or movie that is exclusive to Netflix, subscribing to their service may be worth considering. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy the benefits of Prime Video at no additional cost.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime Video is a great perk of an Amazon Prime membership, it does not grant you free access to Netflix. To enjoy Netflix’s extensive library of content, you will need to subscribe to their service separately.