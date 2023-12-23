Can I get MLB.TV on my Samsung Smart TV?

Can I Watch MLB.TV on my Samsung Smart TV?

If you’re a baseball fan and own a Samsung Smart TV, you may be wondering if you can catch all the action of Major League Baseball on your big screen. The good news is that yes, you can get MLB.TV on your Samsung Smart TV and enjoy all the games from the comfort of your living room.

To access MLB.TV on your Samsung Smart TV, you’ll need to download and install the MLB.TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub. The Smart Hub is a user interface that allows you to access various apps and services on your Samsung Smart TV. Once you have the app installed, you can sign in with your MLB.TV account or create a new one if you don’t have an existing subscription.

MLB.TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch live and on-demand games from Major League Baseball. With an MLB.TV subscription, you can follow your favorite teams and players, catch up on missed games, and enjoy exclusive content such as documentaries and highlights.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch live games on MLB.TV?

Yes, MLB.TV offers live streaming of all out-of-market regular season games. However, blackout restrictions may apply for in-market games.

2. Can I watch archived games on MLB.TV?

Absolutely! MLB.TV allows you to access archived games from the current season as well as previous seasons.

3. Are there any additional costs for using MLB.TV on my Samsung Smart TV?

While the MLB.TV app itself is free to download, you will need an MLB.TV subscription to access the content. Subscription prices vary depending on the plan you choose.

4. Can I use MLB.TV on multiple devices?

Yes, MLB.TV supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can use your subscription on any supported device.

So, if you’re a Samsung Smart TV owner and a baseball enthusiast, you can now enjoy the excitement of MLB games right from your living room. Simply download the MLB.TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub, sign in with your MLB.TV account, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams and players.