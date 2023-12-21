Can I get local channels with Fubo?

Can I Access Local Channels with Fubo?

FuboTV, the popular streaming service known for its extensive sports coverage, has expanded its offerings to include local channels. This development has been met with excitement from cord-cutters who are looking for a comprehensive streaming solution that includes both sports and local programming. But what exactly does this mean for FuboTV subscribers?

Local Channels on FuboTV

FuboTV now offers access to a wide range of local channels, depending on your location. These channels typically include major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as local affiliates. This means that you can watch popular shows, news, and live events from your local area, all through the FuboTV platform.

How to Access Local Channels on FuboTV

To access local channels on FuboTV, you need to ensure that you are in an area where the service offers this feature. FuboTV determines your location based on your IP address, so make sure you are using the service within the designated coverage area. Once you are in the correct location, local channels will automatically be available to you through the FuboTV channel lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are local channels available in all areas?

A: Local channels are available in select areas where FuboTV has secured agreements with local affiliates. Check the FuboTV website or contact customer support to see if local channels are available in your area.

Q: Can I record local channels on FuboTV?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record local channels and watch them at your convenience.

Q: Can I watch local news on FuboTV?

A: Absolutely! With access to local channels, you can stay up to date with the latest news and events happening in your area.

In conclusion, FuboTV now offers local channels as part of its streaming service, allowing subscribers to enjoy a wide range of local programming alongside its sports coverage. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or simply looking for a comprehensive streaming solution, FuboTV’s inclusion of local channels makes it a compelling option for cord-cutters.