Can You Access FX Content Through Amazon Prime?

In a world where streaming services have become the go-to platform for entertainment, it’s no surprise that viewers are constantly seeking new ways to access their favorite shows and channels. One popular channel that has garnered a loyal following is FX, known for its critically acclaimed original series and blockbuster movies. But can you get FX through Amazon Prime? Let’s find out.

What is FX?

FX is a cable and satellite television channel that offers a wide range of programming, including original series, movies, and live sports. It is known for its high-quality content and has produced hit shows like “American Horror Story,” “Fargo,” and “Atlanta.”

Can I Get FX Through Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can access FX content through Amazon Prime, but it requires an additional subscription to the FX+ service. FX+ is a premium add-on service that allows subscribers to stream FX shows and movies on-demand, without commercials. It offers an extensive library of past and current FX programming, making it a must-have for fans of the channel.

How Do I Access FX on Amazon Prime?

To access FX content on Amazon Prime, follow these steps:

1. Sign in to your Amazon Prime account.

2. Search for “FX+” in the Amazon Prime Video app or on the Amazon website.

3. Subscribe to the FX+ service for an additional monthly fee.

4. Start streaming your favorite FX shows and movies.

FAQ

1. How much does FX+ cost?

The FX+ service is available for $5.99 per month in addition to your Amazon Prime subscription.

2. Can I watch FX shows live on Amazon Prime?

No, FX+ does not offer live streaming of the channel. It only provides on-demand access to FX content.

3. Can I access FX content without subscribing to FX+?

Yes, some FX shows may be available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime without the need for an FX+ subscription. However, the FX+ service offers a more extensive library of content.

In conclusion, while you can’t access FX content directly through Amazon Prime, subscribing to the FX+ service allows you to stream your favorite FX shows and movies on-demand. So, if you’re a fan of FX’s critically acclaimed programming, consider adding FX+ to your Amazon Prime subscription for an enhanced viewing experience.