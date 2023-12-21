Can I get FOX News on Roku without cable?

Can I Watch FOX News on Roku Without Cable?

In today’s digital age, streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume news and entertainment. Roku, a popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels, including news networks like FOX News. But can you access FOX News on Roku without a cable subscription? Let’s find out.

How to Watch FOX News on Roku Without Cable

Yes, you can watch FOX News on Roku without a cable subscription. Roku provides access to various streaming services that offer live TV channels, including FOX News. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Set up your Roku device: Connect your Roku device to your TV and complete the initial setup process.

2. Navigate to the Roku Channel Store: From the Roku home screen, go to the Channel Store and search for the FOX News Channel app.

3. Install the FOX News Channel app: Once you find the app, select it and click on the “Add Channel” button to install it on your Roku device.

4. Activate the app: Launch the FOX News Channel app and follow the on-screen instructions to activate it. You may need to sign in with your TV provider credentials or create a new account.

5. Start watching: Once the app is activated, you can start streaming FOX News live on your Roku device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to watch FOX News on Roku?

A: No, you can watch FOX News on Roku without a cable subscription using the FOX News Channel app.

Q: Is the FOX News Channel app free?

A: The FOX News Channel app is free to download and install on your Roku device. However, some content may require a TV provider login for full access.

Q: Can I watch live FOX News broadcasts on Roku?

A: Yes, the FOX News Channel app on Roku provides live streaming of FOX News broadcasts.

In conclusion, Roku offers a convenient way to access FOX News without a cable subscription. By following a few simple steps, you can enjoy live FOX News broadcasts and stay informed about the latest news and events. Stay connected and informed with Roku and FOX News on your streaming device.